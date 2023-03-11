Broncos Rumors: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Not Shopped Despite Trade Interest

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have received calls from multiple teams inquiring about wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but the franchise is "not shopping" either player, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The news comes after Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reported Monday that the Broncos were "quietly shopping Sutton," though he also noted Denver was "not actively pushing him, but definitely trying to see if there's a trade market for him and if they get a decent offer, would move him."

Sutton also appeared to fan the flames Friday with a cryptic Twitter post:

The Broncos selected Sutton in the second round of the 2018 draft out of SMU. He posted his only 1,000-plus-yard receiving season in 2019, earning a Pro Bowl selection after catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

The 2022 season was Sutton's best since 2019. He caught 64 passes for 829 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year $60.8 million extension with the Broncos in November 2021 and is under contract through 2025. If he's not traded, he's going to be a significant piece of the offense moving forward.

Jeudy, meanwhile, had not been included in any trade rumors up to this point. However, that doesn't mean teams won't call to check on his availability.

The Broncos selected Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Alabama. He burst onto the scene with 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season before being limited to just 467 receiving yards during the 2021 campaign.

Jeudy had the best season of his career in 2022, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. His 972 receiving yards led the team, while Sutton's 829 receiving yards ranked second.

It's reasonable to believe Denver's asking price for Jeudy would be pretty high, anyway. He has a team-friendly $4.8 million cap hit for 2023 and has a fifth-year option worth $13 million in 2024.

The Broncos struggled mightily as a whole last season during the first year of Russell Wilson under center, going 5-12. The team ultimately fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and replaced him with Sean Payton.

Sutton and Jeudy figure to play a significant role for the Broncos in 2023 and help the team get back to the postseason for the first time since it won the Super Bowl in 2016.