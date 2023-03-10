Tyreek Hill: Ravens Source Predicted Lamar Jackson Would Get Low-Ball Contract Offers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill knew how the Lamar Jackson contract situation would play out ahead of time.

On the latest episode of his It Needed to Be Said podcast, Hill said that while he was at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, someone within the Ravens organization predicted that Jackson would receive a much lower offer than what he desired.

It turned out to be true as Baltimore and general manager Eric DeCosta did not give the 2019 NFL MVP the fully guaranteed deal that he was reportedly looking for ahead of last season.

Instead, the organization decided to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which is worth $32.4 million and allows him to negotiate with other organizations. If any team offers him something the Ravens decide not to match, they would receive two first-round picks in return.

Several organizations—including Hill's Dolphins—are reportedly out on any potential deal for Jackson.

The list of teams also includes the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. Although ESPN's Dianna Russini later reported Vegas hasn't ruled anything out when it comes to its quarterback situation.