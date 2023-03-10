Justin Fields, Bears Updated Depth Chart, Roster After DJ Moore Trade with Panthers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears no longer hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft after reportedly trading it to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for four draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore on Friday.

While the picks don't alter the current makeup of the team, the addition of Moore provides a little shake-up to the offense alongside Justin Fields.

So, let's take a look at the team's updated offensive depth chart entering 2023 with Moore's addition.

Bears 2023 Offensive Depth Chart

QB: Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

RB: Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner, Darrynton Evans

WR: DJ Moore, Equanimeous St. Brown

WR: Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr.

WR: Darnell Mooney

TE: Cole Kmet

Full Bears projected depth chart available at ourlads.com

The Bears were in the market for a wide receiver this winter following a disappointing season in which Kmet led the team with 544 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Mooney was the team's top wide receiver with 493 yards and two scores.

Moore will bring a new dynamic to the Chicago offense in 2023 alongside Claypool.

The 25-year-old was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2018 draft out of Maryland and he instantly made a name for himself during his rookie season, catching 55 passes for 788 yards and two touchdowns.

Moore followed his rookie season with three consecutive 1,000-plus-yard receiving seasons from 2019 to 2021, posting 12 touchdowns in that span.

He was rewarded with a three-year, $61.9 million extension with the Panthers in March 2022 and will have a $20.2 million cap hit in 2023 before going down to a reasonable $16.1 million cap hit in 2024 and 2025.

While Moore's numbers took a hit in 2022—63 catches for 888 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games—he was still Carolina's leading receiver, by far. Terrace Marshall Jr. was the Panthers' second-leading receiver with 28 catches for 490 yards and one score.

It's reasonable to believe Moore will hit the 1,000-plus-yard receiving mark in 2023 as one of Fields' favorite targets.

The Bears could still use upgrades to their offensive line and on the edge, though they could address those needs in the draft. They also have $75.2 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, so they have plenty of room to make some upgrades.