    Bears' Justin Fields Hyped by Twitter for Landing 'Legit WR' in DJ Moore Trade

    Francisco RosaMarch 10, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass during the third quarter in the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
    Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

    Justin Fields had more than one reason to be extremely happy Friday.

    Not only did ESPN's Adam Schefter report the Chicago Bears traded away the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft—therefore showing the organization's belief in him—the team also got its young quarterback a top receiver in DJ Moore as part of the deal.

    Moore, 25, is far and away the best target that Fields has had to work with over his young NFL career and could potentially lead to another leap in his development as a signal caller.

    Fields took some strides to improve as passer but his top receiver in 2022 was tight tend Cole Kmet, who finished the year with 544 yards and seven touchdowns.

    In his five seasons with Carolina, Moore has had three with 1100 yards, most of that coming with subpar quarterback play.

    The Bears also got the No. 9 pick in this year's draft, Carolina's third-rounder, a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

    NFL Twitter showed their excitement for Fields and Chicago's newest acquisition.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Justin Fields seeing the Bears get him a legit WR in DJ Moore <a href="https://t.co/ixfpeFDlGZ">pic.twitter.com/ixfpeFDlGZ</a>

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    One big reason to do this trade now? The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> wanted DJ Moore and to know they had him before free agency. They do now. <a href="https://t.co/rEmHK7gOKz">https://t.co/rEmHK7gOKz</a>

    Chase Claypool @ChaseClaypool

    Ohhhh we making moves 👀👀👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BearDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BearDown</a> ‼️🐻 <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a>

    #1 CHICAGO BULLS FAN🔴⚫️🏀 @bdog0698

    Justin Fields has DJ Moore, Mooney, and Claypool as his receiving Core! He is going to cook next season🔥🔥

    Jamey Eisenberg @JameyEisenberg

    Justin Fields locked in for the Bears now. And a WR corps now of D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet is pretty solid. Should be fun this season.

    PropSwap @PropSwap

    Justin Fields seeing the Bears trade for DJ Moore <a href="https://t.co/nzl7e1nSvj">pic.twitter.com/nzl7e1nSvj</a>

    Samuel Gold @SamuelRGold

    DJ Moore with Justin Fields?! Plus a ton of ammo to re tool that team. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> might be good (eventually) <a href="https://t.co/omncyvfxRm">https://t.co/omncyvfxRm</a>

    George Wrighster III @georgewrighster

    I like this. DJ Moore makes this trade sweet. Only way it could have been better is if the Bears had found a way to trade down twice to 9.<br><br>Justin Fields future is bright. <a href="https://t.co/asdN9WF8KZ">https://t.co/asdN9WF8KZ</a>

    Ryan Gaydos @Gaydos_

    Fields to Moore. Scary hours 🚨🚨 <a href="https://t.co/Jund0d9ht3">https://t.co/Jund0d9ht3</a>

    Craig Horlbeck @craighorlbeck

    Fantastic move by the Bears (who weren't going to give up Fields for anyone in this class):<br><br>-Stole four valuable picks (esp a 1st in a much better 2024 draft class), <br>-Added 25 year old / super underrated DJ Moore<br>-Get one more year to see what they have in Fields <a href="https://t.co/BDMOkV7wzh">https://t.co/BDMOkV7wzh</a>

    Sheil Kapadia @SheilKapadia

    DJ Moore last 4 seasons:<br><br>* 4,413 receiving yards (7th among all wide receivers).<br><br>* 17th out of 84 in yards per route run.<br><br>Panthers QBs during that time: Darnold, Bridgewater, Kyle Allen, PJ Walker, Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, Will Grier.

    Chicago went 3-14 in 2022, the worst record in the league, but the organization was happy to see a second-year leap from Fields, who seemed to quickly solidify himself as one of the best mobile quarterbacks around.

    The 24-year-old threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Where he really broke out was on the ground as he ran for 1,143 yards and eight more scores. It was the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season in NFL history.