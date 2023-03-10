Bears' Justin Fields Hyped by Twitter for Landing 'Legit WR' in DJ Moore Trade

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Justin Fields had more than one reason to be extremely happy Friday.

Not only did ESPN's Adam Schefter report the Chicago Bears traded away the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft—therefore showing the organization's belief in him—the team also got its young quarterback a top receiver in DJ Moore as part of the deal.

Moore, 25, is far and away the best target that Fields has had to work with over his young NFL career and could potentially lead to another leap in his development as a signal caller.

Fields took some strides to improve as passer but his top receiver in 2022 was tight tend Cole Kmet, who finished the year with 544 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his five seasons with Carolina, Moore has had three with 1100 yards, most of that coming with subpar quarterback play.

The Bears also got the No. 9 pick in this year's draft, Carolina's third-rounder, a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

NFL Twitter showed their excitement for Fields and Chicago's newest acquisition.

Chicago went 3-14 in 2022, the worst record in the league, but the organization was happy to see a second-year leap from Fields, who seemed to quickly solidify himself as one of the best mobile quarterbacks around.

The 24-year-old threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Where he really broke out was on the ground as he ran for 1,143 yards and eight more scores. It was the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season in NFL history.