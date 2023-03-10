Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk Nearing Contract Agreement for Heavyweight Title Fight

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are "closing in" on a deal for an undisputed heavyweight bout, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

The proposed fight would take place on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The WBA had given a deadline of 5 p.m. ET on Friday for the two sides to agree to a bout before Usyk would be forced to defend his title against Daniel Dubois. They were reportedly able to come to an agreement just under the wire to set up the highly anticipated matchup.

As Coppinger noted, Usyk accepted a 30-70 purse split in favor of Fury.

Fury proposed the split in a video on social media Friday:

Usyk responded in an Instagram video, accepting the terms but asking for a £1 million donation to Ukraine after the fight.

With the matchup now agreed to, fans will get to see a battle between two of the top competitors in the sport.

Fury is 33-0-1, avenging his only draw with two knockout wins over Deontay Wilder. ESPN ranks the current WBC champion as the top heavyweight in the world.

Usyk is considered third in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings after improving to 20-0 with back-to-back wins over Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian fighter currently holds the WBO, WBA and IBF belts, providing an opportunity for one of these men to walk away as the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Though Fury might have the home advantage in England, Usyk is certain to serve as the superstar's hardest test yet.