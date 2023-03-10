Lamar Jackson's Ravens Contract Talks Inspire 'Pay Lamar' Ice Cream at Baltimore Shop

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are yet to reach a long-term deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson, but one local business is doing its part to inspire the team.

A Baltimore ice cream shop, The Charmery, released a new flavor Friday called "Pay Lamar," per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The flavor features peanut butter and caramel ice cream with roasted peanuts and chocolate chips, reminiscent of a Pay Day candy bar.

"I'm a lifelong fan of the Ravens and I honestly think they need to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore," owners David and Laura Alima said in a news release. "He's not only an integral part of the team, Lamar is an integral part of this city, which is why we're releasing this ice cream."

David Alima told Hensley customers are "loving the flavor" so far.

Jackson's future with the team is currently up in the air. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback, but another team can sign him to an offer sheet and acquire the former MVP if Baltimore doesn't match.

It's clear the 26-year-old still has plenty of support within the city.