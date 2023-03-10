Rory McIlroy Among Notable Players in Line to Miss Cut at 2023 Players Championship

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The second round of the 2023 Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, was suspended Friday at 4:27 p.m. ET due to inclement weather and will be resumed on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

While some of golf's biggest stars, including Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, sit within the top 10 on the leaderboard, there are numerous big names in line to miss the cut when play resumes.

Let's first take a look at the leaderboard before diving into the players currently below the cut line.

Players Championship Leaderboard

T1. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -8 (through 14)

T1: Adam Svensson: -8 (through 11)

T3. Ben Griffin: -6

T3. Min Woo Lee: -6 (through 15)

T3. Collin Morikawa: -6 (through 11)

T6. Taylor Pendrith: -5 (through 13)

T6. Scottie Scheffler: -5 (through 10)

T8. Will Gordon: -4

T8. Jason Day: -4

T8. Viktor Hovland: -4

T8. Denny McCarthy: -4 (through 14)

T8. Byeong Hun An: -4 (through 13)

T8. Chad Ramey: -4 (through 10)

T8. Adam Hadwin: -4 (through 8)

The projected cut line is currently one over par, and the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Kurt Kitayama, Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick and Webb Simpson are projected to miss the cut as it stands.

McIlroy currently sits six over through 10 holes in the second round.

The 33-year-old opened up the tournament at TPC Sawgrass shooting a four-over 76, and his struggles only continued on Friday as he carded a bogey on the fifth hole and a double bogey on the sixth.

McIlroy shaved off a point with a birdie on the seventh hole, but he remains on the outside looking in at two over in the second round, bringing his total to six over par through 10 holes.

Considering McIlroy still has eight holes to play, there's a chance he can climb back into the fight with a nearly perfect finish to the second round on Saturday morning.

Simpson also sits six over par and is currently two over through 12 holes of the second round.

Thomas, who has already finished the second round, has a better chance of making the cut. He sits at two over through two rounds after an up-and-down second round that saw him card three birdies and four bogeys.

Like Thomas, Lowry also sits just outside the cut line at two over par through two rounds. He started out the tournament five over with four bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie in the opening round, but his performance in the second round was brilliant.

Lowry carded six birdies and an eagle in Round 2 for three under on the day.

While Finau also currently sits at two over par, he is only through 11 holes of the second round and will have a chance to get back above the cut line with a solid showing on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, sits three over par through two rounds despite going one under in Friday's second round. He struggled in the opening round with three bogeys and a double bogey to sit four over entering Friday's action.

Jordan Spieth was in danger of missing the cut line, but he chipped in for eagle on his final hole of the second round and sits even through two rounds of action.

The second round is set to wrap up around 10:10 a.m. ET Saturday. Split tees and threesomes for Round 3 will begin at 10:40 a.m. ET.