Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Cowboys Skip Wr's Workout; 49ers, Patriots, Giants Attend

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn significant interest in free agency and a lot of teams wanted an up-close look at the veteran receiver.

The wideout held a workout for teams in Arizona on Friday, getting a chance to show he is fully healthy after missing all of the 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports listed some of the teams in attendance:

The New York Jets were also expected to attend, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

New York Giants receiver coach Mike Groh was part of his team's contingent in Arizona, per Kim Jones of Newsday.

One notable team that did not have a representative was the Dallas Cowboys, although they are reportedly still interested in the wideout:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week his team still has interest in signing Beckham after having significant contact during the regular season.

"Odell's going to join us," Jones said, per USA Today's Jarrett Bell. "There's a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I'll look to the future. But most of it being about now."

The 30-year-old ended up sitting out all last year, but Friday's workout provided an opportunity to prove to teams he is back to full strength after his Feb. 2022 knee injury. From the Cowboys' perspective, it apparently doesn't matter.

Beckham has proved himself as a difference-maker in the past, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants. He last appeared for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, totaling 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns across eight regular-season games.

He added a touchdown in the Super Bowl on the way to winning his first ring.

Even a year away from the game, Beckham clearly has a long list of options ahead of free agency.