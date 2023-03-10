X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Cowboys Skip Wr's Workout; 49ers, Patriots, Giants Attend

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn significant interest in free agency and a lot of teams wanted an up-close look at the veteran receiver.

    The wideout held a workout for teams in Arizona on Friday, getting a chance to show he is fully healthy after missing all of the 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports listed some of the teams in attendance:

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    Teams represented at Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout in Arizona today included the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens, per source.

    The New York Jets were also expected to attend, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

    New York Giants receiver coach Mike Groh was part of his team's contingent in Arizona, per Kim Jones of Newsday.

    One notable team that did not have a representative was the Dallas Cowboys, although they are reportedly still interested in the wideout:

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    The Cowboys did not send anyone to Odell Beckham Jr's workout in Phoenix. But that doesn't reflect a lack of interest. They are comfortable with the player. Jerry Jones was wowed by his momma. <br>It will come down to finances and there are other teams in the mix

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week his team still has interest in signing Beckham after having significant contact during the regular season.

    "Odell's going to join us," Jones said, per USA Today's Jarrett Bell. "There's a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I'll look to the future. But most of it being about now."

    The 30-year-old ended up sitting out all last year, but Friday's workout provided an opportunity to prove to teams he is back to full strength after his Feb. 2022 knee injury. From the Cowboys' perspective, it apparently doesn't matter.

    Beckham has proved himself as a difference-maker in the past, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants. He last appeared for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, totaling 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns across eight regular-season games.

    He added a touchdown in the Super Bowl on the way to winning his first ring.

    Even a year away from the game, Beckham clearly has a long list of options ahead of free agency.