1 Nightmare Matchup for Contenders in the 2023 NHL Playoffs

It's so close they can almost taste it.

With less than 20 games to go before the arrival of the NHL playoffs, the teams most likely to be mapping out post-tournament parade routes can't help but envision the revelry.

But no matter how optimistic they feel during waking hours, the players, coaches and GMs all have the occasional stretch of sleepless nights.

Whether because of past playoff failures or recent regular-season difficulty, each team surely has a would-be opponent it simply doesn't want to see come April or beyond.

The B/R hockey team took a look at prospective paths for a handful of championship contenders and came up with the foe they'd least like to engage in a seven-game series.

Take a look at what we came up with, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.