Celtics' Marcus Smart Has Felt NBA Refs Have 'Had a Personal Vendetta' Against Him

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is one of the most passionate, feisty players in the NBA, and sometimes it gets him in trouble with officials, whom he believes have a "vendetta" against him.

Smart said, via The Athletic's Jared Weiss:

"In my nine years, I definitely have had that where I've felt that officials had a personal vendetta, and numerous, too. They have bad days, just like we do. So, it's only fair to notice and understand and have empathy in the fact that sometimes they're gonna let their emotions get the best of them and make calls and judgment calls the way that they officiate. It happens."

Smart spent a lot of time on the bench during Boston's win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday due to foul trouble. He also fouled out of the team's double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been called for a foul 136 times this season and averages 2.7 fouls per game, according to StatMuse. Among point guards, Smart receives the sixth-most foul calls in the NBA.

Only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2.73 fouls per game), Kyrie Irving (2.80 fouls per game), Fred VanVleet (2.85 fouls per game), Killian Hayes (2.92 fouls per game) and Jaden Ivey (3.15 fouls per game) are called more often than Smart.

While Smart is clearly frustrated with the officiating, the Celtics at least have a solid go-to off the bench when he gets into foul trouble in Malcolm Brogdon, who could be up for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Celtics are back in action against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, and Smart will be hoping to hear the whistle a little bit less when he hits the court.