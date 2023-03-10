Jim Boeheim 'Thrilled to Be Retired' After 47 Years as Syracuse Men's Basketball HC

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Jim Boeheim spent 47 years as the men's basketball coach at Syracuse, but now he's "thrilled to be retired," he said Friday during a news conference that introduced assistant Adrian Autry as the program's next head coach.

Syracuse announced Wednesday following a 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament that Boeheim would not return next season. At the time, his future plans were unclear because the university didn't specifically state whether he was entering retirement or simply leaving the school.

Orange athletic director John Wildhack said that Boeheim informed the team he would not be returning as head coach next season a few hours after Wednesday's loss, which prompted the announcement of his departure.

Boeheim took over as Syracuse's head coach in 1976. He led the team to a 1,116-441 record overall in his 47 years at the helm, though his only NCAA title came during the 2002-03 season.

Still, the 78-year-old's teams made the Final Four five times and also appeared in the NCAA tournament 35 times. He goes down in the history books as a Syracuse legend.