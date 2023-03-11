UFC Vegas 71: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bad blood will boil over in the UFC Vegas 71 main event between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili. The two bantamweights are set to headline the latest offering from the UFC's APEX Facility after a heated build-up to the fight.

The fighters' disdain for one another has been evident in pre-fight media appearances. That came to a little bit of a head when Yan shoved Dvalishvili at the weigh-ins.

The two will certainly be fired up to fight one another, and the winner is going to be right in the thick of things in the 135-pound division.

The co-main event features a heavyweight bout between Alexandr Romanov and Alexander Volkov. It's going to offer a real insight into how well Romanov has adjusted after his first career loss last time out.

Here's a look at the complete card, along with betting odds and a closer look at the biggest fights of the night.