How to Play NCAA March Madness Men's, Women's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA men's tournament field is set and it's time to fill out your brackets ahead of March Madness.

Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run.

Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Women's Bracket Challenge.

Fans are always looking to create the perfect bracket, although it's nearly impossible with 63 games starting from the first round.

If each game was considered a 50-50 matchup, you would have a 1 in 9.2 quintillion chance of getting every winner correct, per Mike Benzie of NCAA.com. It does get easier leaning toward favorites, especially considering only one No. 16 seed has ever won in the men's tournament, but the three-week event still has no shortage of upsets.

Virtually no one picked 15th-seeded Saint Peter's to make the Elite Eight a year ago.

According to Benzie, no one has even made it out of the first round with a perfect bracket in either of the last two years.

Fans can expect more chaos in the men's field this year after a regular season filled with upsets. Houston, Kansas, Alabama and Purdue are all primed for a deep run, but dozens of teams could surprise this March.

In the women's tournament, all eyes are on South Carolina as it seeks back-to-back national championships. The 32-0 squad is looking to be the first undefeated champion since UConn in 2015-16, but Iowa, Indiana, Maryland and Stanford are among the teams looking to play spoiler.