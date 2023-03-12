X

    How to Play NCAA March Madness Men's, Women's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 25: Sweet 16/Elite March Madness logo on the floor before the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 game between the Providence Friars and the Kansas Jayhawks at the United Center Center on March 25, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    The NCAA men's tournament field is set and it's time to fill out your brackets ahead of March Madness.

    Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run.

    Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Women's Bracket Challenge.

    Fans are always looking to create the perfect bracket, although it's nearly impossible with 63 games starting from the first round.

    If each game was considered a 50-50 matchup, you would have a 1 in 9.2 quintillion chance of getting every winner correct, per Mike Benzie of NCAA.com. It does get easier leaning toward favorites, especially considering only one No. 16 seed has ever won in the men's tournament, but the three-week event still has no shortage of upsets.

    Virtually no one picked 15th-seeded Saint Peter's to make the Elite Eight a year ago.

    According to Benzie, no one has even made it out of the first round with a perfect bracket in either of the last two years.

    Fans can expect more chaos in the men's field this year after a regular season filled with upsets. Houston, Kansas, Alabama and Purdue are all primed for a deep run, but dozens of teams could surprise this March.

    In the women's tournament, all eyes are on South Carolina as it seeks back-to-back national championships. The 32-0 squad is looking to be the first undefeated champion since UConn in 2015-16, but Iowa, Indiana, Maryland and Stanford are among the teams looking to play spoiler.