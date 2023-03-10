NFL Rumors: Rams to Cut Leonard Floyd After Failing to Find Trade; Won Super Bowl 56

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to release Leonard Floyd on Friday after failing to find a trade partner for the outside linebacker, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Floyd has a $22 million cap hit for 2023. Releasing him prior to June 1 will save the Rams just $3 million, per Spotrac. The franchise would also incur a $19 million dead-cap charge for 2023.

If L.A. designates Floyd as a post-June 1 release, it would save $15.5 million in 2023 while incurring dead-cap charges of $6.5 million in 2023 and $12.5 million in 2024.

