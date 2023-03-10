NFL Legend Dick Haley Dies at 85; Hall of Famer Won 4 Super Bowls with Steelers

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Dick Haley has died at the age of 85.

Former NFL head coach Todd Haley, Dick's son, wrote on Twitter that his father died after a "long fight with dementia and Parkinson's" disease.

Steelers president Art Rooney II praised Haley for having "an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s during the second part of his career" in a statement released by the team:

Haley had a six-year playing career in the NFL from 1959 to '64. He was originally drafted by Washington and spent two seasons with the team.

After splitting the 1961 season between the Minnesota Vikings and Steelers, Haley finished his playing career in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers hired Haley as their director of player personnel in 1971. He was one of the key members of the front office in 1974 when the team drafted Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth and Mike Webster. All four players made the Pro Football Hall of Fame and were named to the Steelers' Hall of Honor.

Haley won four Super Bowl titles in 20 years as a member of the Steelers front office. He also had a 17-year stint as director of player personnel for the New York Jets from 1991 to 2007.

In 2011, Haley was inducted into the Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class.