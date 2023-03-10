Jets Rumors: James Robinson Won't Receive Contract Tender, Will Hit NFL Free Agency

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

New York Jets running back James Robinson will not receive a contract tender from the franchise and is set to become a free agent, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Robinson will be looking for a fresh start and is expected to have interest on the open market, Fowler added.

The Jets acquired Robinson in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He appeared in just four games for the franchise, rushing for 85 yards on 29 carries, in addition to catching two passes for five yards and one score.

In 11 games split between the Jets and Jags last season, Robinson rushed for 425 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 51 yards and two scores.

The Jaguars signed Robinson as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2020. He went on to have an impressive rookie season, rushing for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games, in addition to catching 49 passes for 344 yards and three scores.

The 24-year-old saw his numbers dip in 2021 as he rushed for 767 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught 31 passes for 222 yards.

The Jaguars likely opted to move on from Robinson in 2022 with the emergence of 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne Jr., who made his NFL debut this past season after missing his rookie year with an injury.

Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 35 passes for 316 yards. JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Connor served as depth running backs for the Jags behind Etienne.

As for the Jets, they also didn't have a need for Robinson with the emergence of 2022 second-round pick Breece Hall, who rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns in seven games before being sidelined with an injury.

Behind Hall, the Jets enter 2023 with Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter as depth running backs.