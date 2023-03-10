Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott, Zack Martin Redo Contracts; DAL Opens Cap Nearly $30M

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly created nearly $30 million in salary cap space Friday through the restructuring of contracts.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys converted parts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin's deals to make the cap space.

Per Spotrac, the Cowboys were an estimated $18.7 million over the salary cap prior to the new agreements with Prescott and Martin.

Although they reached the playoffs for a second consecutive season, and won a playoff game last season, it was still a disappointing campaign overall for the Cowboys.

Dallas entered the 2022 season as the favorite to win the NFC East and a top contender for represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but they were surpassed by the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC East with a 14-3 record and reached the Super Bowl as well.

As a result, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones may want to make some splashy moves this offseason in an effort to close the gap.

Dallas already made one big move by placing the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, but there are several other impending free agents to potentially address as well.

Among the Cowboys players set to hit the open market are tight end Dalton Schultz, linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr, cornerback Anthony Brown, offensive linemen Jason Peters and Connor McGovern, defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Carlos Watkins, and backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Both Prescott and Martin figure to be key players for the Cowboys again next season, just as they have for the past several years.

Prescott missed five games due to injury last season, but went 8-4 as a starter and completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, he also led the NFL with 15 interceptions.

The 29-year-old veteran saved his best game for the playoff stage, though, throwing for 305 yards, four touchdowns and no picks in an NFC Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

As for Martin, he was named a Pro Bowler for the eighth time in nine NFL seasons, plus he earned his sixth career first-team All-Pro selection.

With pieces like Prescott, Martin, Pollard, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs in place, the Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

Now, Jones must use the cap money saved to find the right supporting-cast players to put around the core.