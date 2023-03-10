49ers Rumors: Brock Purdy Out 3 Months After Successful Surgery for Elbow Injury

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful elbow surgery Friday to repair his torn UCL, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Purdy is expected to be cleared to begin throwing in three months.

The rookie suffered the injury during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, with his team eventually suffering a 31-7 loss.

Purdy had been a revelation prior to the injury, starting the year as the third-string quarterback before injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo pushed him up the depth chart. The seventh-round draft pick got his first real action in Week 13 and won his next seven starts, including two in the playoffs.

He finished third in voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year after totaling 13 passing touchdowns and four interceptions across nine regular-season appearances (five starts).

The injury represented a significant setback, especially with the surgery delayed several weeks because of swelling. He was initially slated to have surgery on Feb. 22.

Purdy is now expected to begin throwing in three months and start building up his strength, but the initial timeline projection was a full return in six months, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

The rehab could prevent him from participating in OTAs, training camp and potentially the start of the regular season.

It could put Purdy behind in the quarterback battle with 2021 No. 3 pick Trey Lance, who suffered a leg injury in Week 2.

General manager John Lynch also said last month the team could look to add another quarterback this offseason.