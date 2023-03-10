Tony Hawk Posts Tricks Video to Show Recovery 1 Year After Broken Leg Injury

David Livingston/FilmMagic

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is back in the halfpipe one year after he suffered a broken leg.

Hawk posted video of himself completing a bluntslide on Thursday:

The trick came almost one year to the day that Hawk broke his femur. He announced on March 7, 2022, the injury required "plenty of hardware" to fix in surgery and recovery would "probably be the biggest test" of his skating career.

TMZ Sports reported at the time Hawk was skating when the injury occurred, though details of what happened were unknown.

After posting a pictures on Instagram of himself in December walking with a cane, Hawk took to Twitter to reassure everyone he needed assistance at that point because he recently had his femur "surgically realigned...in order to get back to what I love doing at a high level" and it wasn't a permanent situation.

Hawk retired from professional competition in 2003, though he did return to compete in the Vert Best Trick at the 2021 X Games. He finished fourth at the age of 53 in the nine-person field.

The California native became the first skateboarder to successfully complete a 900 at the X Games in 1999. He recreated that moment at the age of 48 in 2016 by pulling it off again on the 17th anniversary of the original.