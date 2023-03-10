Sean McVay Says He's Committed to Rams 'for Years to Come' After Retirement Rumors

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed he doesn't plan to retire any time soon after making his decision to return to the team this season.

"You want to make sure you're making a decision … for years to come," McVay told reporters Friday. "I'm committed to not having this become 'a story' every year. I don't take that lightly."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in January that McVay's future with the Rams was in "limbo," with the 37-year-old needing time decide if he wanted to return to the sidelines in 2023. A week later, he informed the team he would be back next season.

McVay had also considered retiring from coaching after winning the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, getting significant interest from television networks.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, he was scheduled to meet with Amazon and the streaming service was reportedly planning an offer around $100 million over five years.

The coach instead decided to remain with the Rams, but the team struggled with injuries and finished just 5-12. It was McVay's first season with a losing record after going 55-26 over his first five years with the organization.

Even with the setback, he decided to come back for 2023.

"I don't want to run away from adversity I want to run through it," McVay said in January, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

After consecutive offseasons of questioning his role, it now appears the coach is happy in his current spot and will remain with the Rams for the foreseeable future.