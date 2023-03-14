Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Needs 'Significant' Ramp-Up Time for Foot Injury Return

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is progressing in his recovery from his foot injury, though it remains unclear when he will be able to return to the court.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers are operating with the assumption James will "need a significant chunk of the remainder of the regular season to ramp up for a return."

James has been dealing with an injured tendon in his right foot since suffering the injury in a Feb. 26 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers initially said the forward would be reevaluated in three weeks.

The issue was enough to create doubt the four-time NBA champion would return during the regular season, especially with the Lakers out of playoff position at the time.

The squad has continued to battle without him and is entering Tuesday's road game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 33-35 record, ninth in the Western Conference.

James is still a difference-maker when healthy, averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. It comes after he scored 30.3 points per game during the 2021-22 campaign, the second-most of his 20-year NBA career.

Even at 38 years old, LeBron is one of the best all-around players in the sport and should provide a significant boost to the Lakers when on the floor.

The challenge for him over the past three years has been staying healthy. There are just over three weeks remaining in the regular season for James to get back on the court as the Lakers try to chase either a playoff berth or a spot in the play-in tournament.