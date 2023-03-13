Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Breaking Down Every Team's Chance to Win the Title

4 of 6

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Ken Pomeroy has created a well-respected statistical archive, and the value of those metrics is evident in the last 20 NCAA tourneys. The national champion has ranked no worse than 39th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency and 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Each game in March Madness will continue to adjust those rankings, yes. But there are a few profiles worth exploring, relative to KenPom's historical trend.

No. 2 Texas Longhorns

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels

No. 6 Creighton Bluejays

Texas and Creighton fit within the parameters, while both Tennessee and Saint Mary's aren't far from leaving this territory. Tennessee is 49th on offense but boasts KenPom's second-rated defense, and Saint Mary's is 40th and ninth, respectively. Granted, we're not quick to believe in Texas' defense for six games, the Vols' inefficient three-point shooting or the Gaels' thin rotation that occasionally goes ice cold.

No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

No. 8 Memphis Tigers

The defenses of Maryland (33rd), Memphis (35th) and Indiana (43rd) are in striking distance to squeeze into the trend, and all three of their offenses fit the criteria. Duke is barely outside the list as the No. 42 offense and No. 24 defense. The eye test is concerning for each squad, but the numbers clearly can work.

No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles

No. 3 Baylor Bears

No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

No. 3 Xavier Musketeers

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes

These programs are below the defensive cut line, ranking no higher than Marquette at 47. Look, these offenses are awesome. Baylor and Xavier have great perimeter groups, Marquette and Gonzaga thrive in the paint, and Miami has world-class bad-shot-maker Isaiah Wong. If you're simply watching for entertainment value, circle these programs.

Baylor, though, is allergic to defending the rim, while Marquette, Gonzaga and Xavier can be soft on the perimeter. Miami has a habit of imploding defensively—even in wins—during the last few regulation minutes. These are incredibly fun and highly concerning profiles.

No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs

No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs

Naturally, we're looking at the opposite story here. All four programs lean on their defense, which each enters the NCAA tournament with a top-20 ranking on KenPom.

Kansas State has a couple of standout scorers—Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell—but sorely lacks depth and, like Iowa State, a consistent long-range punch. San Diego State is 340th in percentage of shot attempts at the rim, per Hoop-Math.com, and TCU ranks 343rd from the perimeter.