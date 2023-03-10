Adam Thielen's Top Landing Spots amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors Entering Free Agency

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Adam Thielen will look for a new home this offseason after being released by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

The veteran had spent all nine years of his NFL career with the Vikings, but he still has a chance to make an impact in 2023 and beyond for a number of teams. There are few proven receivers in the current market, even with Odell Beckham Jr. set to hold a workout for teams after missing all of 2022, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Here are some organizations that should give Thielen a call early in free agency.

Chicago Bears

New England Patriots

New York Giants

Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens

The Bears could be the best landing spot for the receiver, especially because they have a lot of money to spend in free agency. Thielen won't be the highest-paid player this offseason, but the Bears still won't have to worry about it with an NFL-high $95 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

Whether the Bears stick with Justin Fields or use the No. 1 pick on a rookie quarterback, they need to help the player out by upgrading the receiving corps. Not a single wideout finished with 500 receiving yards last season for Chicago, while Chase Claypool didn't provide the boost expected after the trade deadline.

Thielen could immediately be a go-to option in the passing attack, while also turning things around in Chicago after averaging just 27.3 receiving yards per game against the team in his career.

The Patriots will also be seeking help at receiver to help their young quarterback Mac Jones. Jakobi Meyers is a free agent, leaving a major hole in the offense after leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last year.

Though Thielen has slowed down late in his career, he remains productive, with 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns last season. He scored 30 touchdowns over the past three years and remains nearly unstoppable in the red zone.

This could make him a quality option for several contending teams, including those in the market for Beckham, like the Cowboys, Giants and Bills.

Dallas and Buffalo each have quality No. 1 receivers in CeeDee Lamb and Stefon Diggs, respectively, but both squads need a secondary option to step up at receiver. Michael Gallup and Gabe Davis each struggled to take advantage of the opportunity last year, but Thielen can handle the role, as he did alongside Justin Jefferson the past few seasons.

The Giants could use any help at receiver with Darius Slayton and Richie James both free agents, while Kenny Golladay has provided little help since joining the team. After handing Daniel Jones a huge contract, the team might as well give the passer someone to target.

Baltimore could have a similar thought process if it plans to keep Lamar Jackson, providing the quarterback with a proven weapon to take some pressure off Mark Andrews.