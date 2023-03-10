Flyers Fire GM Chuck Fletcher and Name Daniel Brière as Interim GM Following Rumors

Flyers Fire GM Chuck Fletcher and Name Daniel Brière as Interim GM Following RumorsMarch 10, 2023
On the verge of missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season, the Philadelphia Flyers are making changes in their front office.
The Flyers fired general manager and co-president Chuck Fletcher on Friday morning, and Daniel Brière will take over as general manager on an interim basis.
Philadelphia Flyers @NHLFlyers
OFFICIAL: The Flyers have released Chuck Fletcher from his duties as President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. Daniel Brière, currently serving as Special Assistant to the General Manager, has been named Interim General Manager. <a href="https://t.co/xALLfVcFnh">https://t.co/xALLfVcFnh</a>
Giana Han and Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer first reported the news.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
