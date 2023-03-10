Flyers Fire GM Chuck Fletcher and Name Daniel Brière as Interim GM Following Rumors

Carlee Calfee/NHLI via Getty Images

On the verge of missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season, the Philadelphia Flyers are making changes in their front office.

The Flyers fired general manager and co-president Chuck Fletcher on Friday morning, and Daniel Brière will take over as general manager on an interim basis.

Giana Han and Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer first reported the news.

