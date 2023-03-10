Mikaela Shiffrin Ties Ingemar Stenmark's Record for Most World Cup Wins in History

Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin has tied the record for most World Cup victories by an alpine skier in history.

The American superstar's victory in the giant slalom on Friday gave her 86 career wins, tying the mark set by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark in 1989.

Shiffrin had a dominant first run on the course, finishing in the top spot and 0.58 seconds ahead of the field. She picked up steam in her second run with a final time of 1:54.64.

Italy's Federica Brignone (+0.64 seconds) and Sweden's Sara Hector (+0.92) were the only two competitors who finished within one second of Shiffrin's winning time.

Friday's record-tying win came less than 11 years after Shiffrin's first World Cup victory in December 2012. Both her first career win and the record-tying win took place in Åre, Sweden.

"At the start of the season, I didn't think I was coming close to this 86 number [this year], so my goal was the overall globe," Shiffrin told reporters about her quest for the record last weekend. "Now that I'm so close, the unfortunate thing is if I don't get it [the record] this season, it could be that many people say it's disappointing, but for me, I'm trying to keep everything realistic and maybe not get so greedy about it, because it might not happen this season."

Stenmark's 86 wins came from 1974 to '89. His final victory was in the giant slalom at the 1989 World Cup in Aspen. All of his wins came in the slalom and giant slalom.

The majority of Shiffrin's victories have come in those two disciplines (72), but she also has wins in the Super G (five), downhill (three) and combined (one) among others on her resume.

Shiffrin can set the all-time World Cup wins record on Saturday in the slalom. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET.