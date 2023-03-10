Kelvin Sampson, Bill Self Headline 2023 Men's College Coach of the Year Semifinalists

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Bill Self won the second national championship of his illustrious career last season.

He's now one step closer to winning his second Naismith Coach of the Year award as well.

The 10 semifinalists for the award were announced Friday, and the Kansas Jayhawks leader was joined by Houston's Kelvin Sampson, Purdue's Matt Painter, UCLA's Mick Cronin and six others. The four finalists will be announced on March 20, while the trophy will be awarded on April 2, the day before the national title.

Here is a look at the 10 semifinalists:

Shaka Smart, Marquette

Jerome Tang, Kansas State

Matt Painter, Purdue

Chris Collins, Northwestern

Rodney Terry, Texas

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Mick Cronin, UCLA

Dusty May, Florida Atlantic

Jeff Capel, Pittsburgh

Bill Self, Kansas

Self is the headliner, boasting a resume that includes two national titles, a Naismith Coach of the Year, two Associated Press Coach of the Year awards and six Big 12 Coach of the Year awards. However, Houston has been the nation's most dominant college basketball team this season, so Sampson may be positioned to take home the award.

The Cougars are No. 1 in the country with just two losses on the entire campaign, one of which came against a potential No. 1 seed in the Big Dance in Alabama.

They are also the only team in the country in the top 10 in Ken Pomeroy's offensive and defensive efficiency rankings, underscoring how dangerous they can be in the NCAA tournament.

Whether that is enough to get Sampson the Naismith Coach of the Year award remains to be seen, but he would probably rather take home the national championship.