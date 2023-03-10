X

Steph Curry, Warriors Shamed by Fans for Road Play vs. Ja Morant-Less Grizzlies

Francisco RosaMarch 10, 2023

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 09: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 09, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Justin Ford/Getty Images

The road struggles for the Warriors went from bad to worse Thursday night as the reigning champs fell to their hated rival Memphis Grizzlies, who were without Ja Morant at the FedExForum.

Morant was serving the third game of his indefinite suspension that followed a video of him appearing to show a gun in a nightclub popped up on social media.

The 131-110 loss is the Warriors' eighth consecutive road loss, tied for the longest such streak since Steve Kerr took over as head coach in 2014.

Memphis got out to an early 21-point lead in what was a 48-point first quarter, and while Golden State made it close at several points of the night—thanks to a 29-point outing from Stephen Curry—it was never enough to completely climb back into the game.

With a Clippers win Wednesday over the Raptors, Golden State will lose hold of the No. 5 seed and creep ever closer to the play-in spots, an unthinkable proposition for the defending champions.

Warriors fans and NBA Twitter let Golden State hear about its rough night.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The Warriors allow the Grizzlies to score 48 points in the first quarter — the most Golden State has given up in a quarter this season. They trail by 20. <br><br>Their road defense continues to be an issue.

Steph Curry, Warriors Shamed by Fans for Road Play vs. Ja Morant-Less Grizzlies
Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
Micah Muhr @MicahMuhr

0-infinity when opponents make 15 <a href="https://t.co/Hm2BdcfUDn">https://t.co/Hm2BdcfUDn</a>

Brianna @Brianna71200

Another great Steph Curry game wasted and warriors lose the 5th seed <a href="https://t.co/h1qKyGnbES">pic.twitter.com/h1qKyGnbES</a>

Ryan @TBERyan

Unfathomable the Warriors can be this bad on the road

Mike Lang  @mikeymobile

It really is. I don't recognize this team, especially on defense. We are scrambling every possession on defense.

Reefy 🇮🇳 @Reefy1596

The Warriors forget how to play basketball whenever they're on the road this season 🙃🙃🙃

Richy🤞🏽💚💙🤍 @RichDolph11

Golden State Warriors defense is probably worse than the Mavs 😂😂😂. 77 points at half given up. Without having Ja Morant

justfax @justfax15

Steph and Klay are gonna have to play 48 minutes per game if Warriors want to win a playoff series. Bench is terrible.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAonTNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAonTNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dubnation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dubnation</a>

♈️ @itslbcmom

This me lol <a href="https://t.co/TWT2tSMBPj">https://t.co/TWT2tSMBPj</a>

Twitter also payed close attention to the interactions between the Warriors and Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, who has been a key piece in the rivalry.

Draymond Green recently called out Brooks on an episode of his podcast ahead of Thursday's game, and with Memphis up big most of the night, the former Oregon Duck let the Dubs hear it every second he was on the floor.

And Twitter was loving it.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

Dray and Dillon Brooks 🍿👀 <a href="https://t.co/iDPyhNbSPC">pic.twitter.com/iDPyhNbSPC</a>

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

"Keep doing his podcast. ... It's cute, it's fun for him."<br><br>Dillon Brooks on Draymond Green 👀 <a href="https://t.co/0foIEnHutn">pic.twitter.com/0foIEnHutn</a>

Parker Fleming @PAKA_FLOCKA

The refs let Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green have that moment, no techs, and the crowd went crazy.<br><br>More of that, refs. Just let these dudes ball

omar @ogheezyy

dillon brooks winning a regular season thursday game championship <a href="https://t.co/15BCyNvJCQ">pic.twitter.com/15BCyNvJCQ</a>

Golden State have also now lost three games in a row. What's even more concerning is that the losses all came with Stephen Curry back on the floor after he recovered from a leg injury that kept him out about a month.

The Warriors need to take advantage of having their superstar back on the floor, because the tests aren't getting any easier as the season winds down.

Next up for them are the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo coming to San Francisco for what is sure to be another uphill battle.