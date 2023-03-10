Duke Legend Mike Krzyzewski: Jim Boeheim's Syracuse Exit Shouldn't Have Been Awkward

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Legendary Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim was let go following Wednesday's ACC tournament loss to Wake Forest, but the announcement came after his press conference that included plenty of ambiguity.

Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski retired after last season and doesn't think Boeheim's exit should have been less awkward, per ESPN's Pete Thamel:

"In Jim's case, he was never completely sure. When you do something as long as he has in the place that he's done it—he was never completely sure.

"The other day was awkward. Syracuse the university and Syracuse athletics and Syracuse basketball, they should all be one in making this announcement. The fact that there's any ambiguity is wrong. It's not right. I would hope that if that is the case—I'm not saying it is, but I would hope things get right quickly and be celebrated the way it should be.

"It should not be awkward. No way."

Boeheim was asked about retirement after the loss to Wake Forest and told reporters, "I gave my retirement speech last week and nobody picked up on it." He also said whether he would retire was "up to the university."

The entire rollout stood in stark contrast to Krzyzewski's, as his retirement was announced before the 2021-22 campaign. That made his last season something of a retirement celebration for the college basketball legend, and the storyline dominated discussion around the sport until Duke lost to North Carolina in the Final Four.

The past few seasons have marked the end of the coaching careers of Roy Williams, Jay Wright, Krzyzewski and Boeheim, bringing with them a generation of coaches who helped define the sport and many of its biggest moments.

Boeheim started his career as Syracuse's head coach in the 1976-77 season and finished with a 1,116-441 record. He won four Big East Coach of the Year awards, an Associated Press Coach of the Year award and a Naismith Coach of the Year award.

The Orange reached 35 NCAA tournaments and five Final Fours during his tenure and took home the 2002-03 national title. Carmelo Anthony was the best player on that title-winning team, and he responded to his exit by calling him a "legend."

Things trailed off for Boeheim after Syracuse joined the ACC.

After winning 10 Big East regular-season crowns and five Big East conference tournament titles, he was unable to win either in the new conference. This is the second consecutive year the Orange will miss the NCAA tournament, and an early loss in the ACC tournament wasn't exactly a ceremonious end.

Still, he will forever be one of the best coaches in college basketball history.