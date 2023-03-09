Carmelo Anthony Pays Tribute to Former Syracuse HC Jim Boeheim: 'Legend'

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

After it was announced that Jim Boeheim would not return as Syracuse head coach following his 47-year tenure, one of his best former players paid homage to him.

Carmelo Anthony took to Twitter to praise Boeheim, who coached him to a 2003 NCAA championship and was also on staff for Team USA for the Olympics during the team's gold-medal runs in 2008, 2012 and 2016:

In all, Boeheim spent 60 years with Syracuse as a player, assistant coach and head coach. The 2003 national title is the only championship of his storied career, but he coached the Orange to five Final Four appearances.

Boeheim ends his career with a head coaching record of 1,015-441, the second-most wins in men's Division I college basketball history behind Mike Krzyzewski.