Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga Out vs. Grizzlies With Ankle Injury From Warm-Ups

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will be without forward Jonathan Kuminga in Thursday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Kuminga rolled his ankle during his pregame warm-up.

The injury comes at an inopportune time for the Warriors ,who just got superstar Stephen Curry back in the lineup after a long absence due to injury. The team has also been without Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the last nine games for personal reasons dating back to before the All-Star break.

Kuminga, 20, is coming a 21-point performance in the Warriors' loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.