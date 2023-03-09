Patrick Ewing, Georgetown Part Ways; Hoyas Had 13-50 Record Past 2 Seasons

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After Georgetown's season ended with a blowout loss to Villanova in the first round of the Big East men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, the program made a major change Thursday.

Georgetown has parted ways with head coach Patrick Ewing, ending his six-year tenure. The Hoyas finished with a 7-25 record this season following last year's 6-25 campaign.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

"It was a rough year. It was not the year we thought we would have had," Ewing said after Wednesday's 80-48 loss. "We kept fighting. We didn't give up, and we're disappointed the season ended the way that it did."

Ewing exits with a record of 75-109. The highlight of his run with the team came two years ago when the Hoyas surprisingly won the Big East tournament as a No. 8 seed. The victory fittingly came at Madison Square Garden, where Ewing starred for so many years as a member of the New York Knicks.

Georgetown's lone NCAA tournament appearance during the 60-year-old's time at the helm came during that 2020-21 season, and the team fell in the round of 64. It only participated in one other postseason tournament under Ewing, falling in the NIT's first round in 2019. It was a far cry from the success Ewing enjoyed as a player.

The Basketball Hall of Famer starred for Georgetown for four years under head coach John Thompson, leading the team to the 1984 NCAA championship and two other title-game appearances. The Hoyas went 121-23 while Ewing was in uniform, including a 9-1 conference tournament record. He went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 1985 NBA draft.

Georgetown will now begin its search for the right person to lead a rebuild as the program hopes to return to prominence.