    Patrick Ewing, Georgetown Part Ways; Hoyas Had 13-50 Record Past 2 Seasons

    Doric SamMarch 9, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: Head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas looks on during the first half against the Villanova Wildcats in the first round of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    After Georgetown's season ended with a blowout loss to Villanova in the first round of the Big East men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, the program made a major change Thursday.

    Georgetown has parted ways with head coach Patrick Ewing, ending his six-year tenure. The Hoyas finished with a 7-25 record this season following last year's 6-25 campaign.

    Ben Standig @BenStandig

    The Patrick Ewing coaching era at Georgetown is over. <a href="https://t.co/n8jGs25bGA">pic.twitter.com/n8jGs25bGA</a>

    CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

    "It was a rough year. It was not the year we thought we would have had," Ewing said after Wednesday's 80-48 loss. "We kept fighting. We didn't give up, and we're disappointed the season ended the way that it did."

    Ewing exits with a record of 75-109. The highlight of his run with the team came two years ago when the Hoyas surprisingly won the Big East tournament as a No. 8 seed. The victory fittingly came at Madison Square Garden, where Ewing starred for so many years as a member of the New York Knicks.

    Georgetown's lone NCAA tournament appearance during the 60-year-old's time at the helm came during that 2020-21 season, and the team fell in the round of 64. It only participated in one other postseason tournament under Ewing, falling in the NIT's first round in 2019. It was a far cry from the success Ewing enjoyed as a player.

    The Basketball Hall of Famer starred for Georgetown for four years under head coach John Thompson, leading the team to the 1984 NCAA championship and two other title-game appearances. The Hoyas went 121-23 while Ewing was in uniform, including a 9-1 conference tournament record. He went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 1985 NBA draft.

    Georgetown will now begin its search for the right person to lead a rebuild as the program hopes to return to prominence.