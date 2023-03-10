Suns' Kevin Durant Will Have Sprained Ankle Injury Reevaluated in 3 Weeks

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant will be reevaluated in three weeks after suffering a sprained ankle in warmups Wednesday night, the team announced Thursday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news.

Charania noted Durant's "swelling has gone down in the ankle," and a timeline for return will be based on his rehab.

Durant was injured after slipping on the floor just minutes before the start of his fourth game as a Sun. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, which was expected to put the remainder of his regular season in jeopardy.

The future Hall of Famer was acquired by Phoenix at the trade deadline after he requested a deal from the Brooklyn Nets. He did not make his team debut until March 1 while recovering from a sprained MCL.

The Suns won Durant's first three games with the team, with the 2014 NBA MVP looking dominant in his newfound digs. He scored 37 points in Sunday's win over the Dallas Mavericks, playing 40 minutes and seemingly settling into his place in the rotation.

Phoenix's roster became thin upon the acquisition of Durant, and his absence will create a heavier burden on Chris Paul and Devin Booker as the Suns compete for playoff seeding.