Luka Dončić Out vs. Grizzlies Because of Thigh Injury; Considered Day-to-Day

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić will miss Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of his thigh strain, head coach Jason Kidd told reporters Friday.

The guard is considered day-to-day.

The 24-year-old exited Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter with a left thigh strain. He said after the Mavs' 113-106 loss that the injury had been lingering for some time.

"I think it was the second game after the All-Star break," Dončić said. "Something like that."

An MRI on Thursday revealed no damage, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, allowing him to return to the lineup whenever he is comfortable.

The four-time All-Star has missed time throughout the season with various ailments, and the Mavs have a 3-7 record when he's out of the lineup.

The Slovenian has continued to perform at an MVP level. He ranks second in the NBA with 33.0 points per game while adding 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

However, Dončić's individual success has not prevented Dallas' recent struggles. At 34-33, the Mavs are tied for sixth in the Western Conference and are 3-4 since the All-Star break. The team has been particularly bad on defense, allowing over 110 points in all seven games.

The Mavs hoped the acquisition of eight-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving would propel them to title contention, bur it hasn't worked out that way.

The 30-year-old has played well with averages of 27.5 points and 6.6 assists in 11 appearances for Dallas, but the Mavs do not appear to be equipped to get past the elite teams in the West.

If Dončić is forced to miss time, more of the onus will be on Irving to carry the Dallas offense.