NBA 2K23 Player Ratings: Damian Lillard, Julius Randle and More Get Stat Boosts

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The first 2K23 player ratings update since the All-Star break dropped Thursday, and the results weren't exactly shocking.

Damian Lillard—not far removed from a 71-point performance against the Houston Rockets—and Julius Randle, who has the New York Knicks looking like one of the beasts of the Eastern Conference, were among the players to get a ratings boost.

Kyrie Irving also got a nice bump after a good start with the Dallas Mavericks.

There has perhaps been no better player in basketball than Lillard since the turn of the year. It's not just that he became one of eight players in league history to score 70 or more points, he's also single-handedly kept the Trail Blazers within striking distance of the play-in spots at No. 12 in the Western Conference.



He's scored at least 25 points in all but three games he's played in 2023. His performances include 50-, 60- and 70-point games.

Meanwhile Randle—along with Jalen Brunson—have got the Knicks looking like a true conference contender. Before Tuesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, New York rattled off nine consecutive wins and moved into a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference.

Randle earned a one-point boost to his rating.

Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder earned the biggest bump this month, raising his overall rating four points to an 82.