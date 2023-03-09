Lakers News: Mo Bamba Expected to Miss At Least 4 Weeks With Sprained Ankle Injury

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Mo Bamba will miss at least the next four weeks due to a high ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday.

Bamba went down in Sunday's game against the Warriors after playing just two minutes.

The Lakers acquired Bamba at the deadline in a deal that sent Patrick Beverley to Orlando. He's been an intermittent part of the rotation since, averaging 4.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game in Los Angeles.

Brought in as a piece the Lakers hoped would help in their playoff push, Bamba joins LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell on the sideline. Russell is nearing a return from an ankle sprain, but James does not have a timetable for his return after suffering a non-contact foot injury.

The Lakers' injury woes could not have come at a worse time as they're battling to even make it into the play-in tournament. They're currently the No. 9 seed at 32-34 and would need to win two games to make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Bamba's absence will do little to help their already thin roster moving foward.