X

    Woj: Luka Dončić's Thigh Injury Not Serious, Will Return for Mavs Once Pain Subsides

    Erin WalshMarch 9, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts to a call during the first quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 08, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    An MRI on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić's thigh came back clean, and he is expected to return to the lineup "as soon as discomfort allows him," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Dončić exited Wedneday's 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a left thigh strain.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.