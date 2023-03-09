Woj: Luka Dončić's Thigh Injury Not Serious, Will Return for Mavs Once Pain Subsides

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

An MRI on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić's thigh came back clean, and he is expected to return to the lineup "as soon as discomfort allows him," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dončić exited Wedneday's 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a left thigh strain.

