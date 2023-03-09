Giannis Antetokounmpo Wishes He Had Played CBB at Duke; Old Dominion Was Only Offer

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Before he ever joined the NBA and became a two-time MVP, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo once had aspirations of starring at one of the most decorated college basketball programs in NCAA history.

In a recent Q&A with Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win, the 28-year-old revealed which school he would've liked to attend:

"Definitely Duke. I like Duke because of the players that came out of that program. You usually see a lot of four men that don't fit the mold. I think I'm one of those guys. I'm 6'11" and I can handle the ball and pass and get in the paint. You see players like that who came out of that program: Zion Williamson, Jabari Parker, Jayson Tatum, and Brandon Ingram. Not only are they very good basketball-wise but academically it's also a great school."

Unfortunately, Antetokounmpo didn't receive an offer from the Blue Devils before he was drafted out of his home country of Greece. In fact, he didn't receive many offers at all.

"When I was 15, I was 'highly recruited' by Old Dominion," he said. "That was my only offer."

While he probably could've used another year of development when he joined the league as an 18-year-old in 2013, Antetokounmpo eventually developed into one of the best players of his generation.

The seven-time All-Star is considered probable for Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets after sitting out Milwaukee's previous game with a knee injury and an illness.