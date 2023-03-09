Knicks Rumors: Josh Hart Expected to Decline $13M Contract Option; NY Eyes New Deal

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Knicks veteran guard Josh Hart is reportedly "expected to decline" his $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

But Scotto added that Hart "loves the fit in New York, and the Knicks want to re-sign him in free agency… I don't see him leaving. I see him getting either a three or four-year deal at some point once he becomes eligible."

Hart, 28, is the sort of smart, defensively sound, high-effort player Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau loves. The fit has been fantastic—Hart is averaging 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.9 minutes per game off the bench across 10 contests since the Knicks landed him in a midseason trade.

He has also brought leadership and perspective, telling reporters Wednesday the Knicks couldn't use fatigue as an excuse for Tuesday's 112-105 loss, which came just two days after a double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics:

"It's a reality, but the reality also is our job is to play basketball. You got people getting up at 6 a.m. doing 12-hour shifts. Those guys are tired. For us, we're playing a game and obviously are fortunate enough to play a game. We gotta keep that in perspective. ... We gotta make sure we're full of energy and lively every time we step on the court. I think that was the biggest thing. I don't think we can blame this on fatigue."

The Knicks, meanwhile, have continued to be a pleasant surprise, sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference at 39-28. At this point—barring a rough stretch for the team—they should secure an automatic playoff bid and avoid the uncertainty of the play-in tournament.

Not bad for a team that went 37-45 last season and missed the play-in entirely.

Savvy roster reshaping has helped, led by the offseason signing of Jalen Brunson. The trade for Hart has paid immediate dividends as well, with the Knicks going 9-1 since his arrival. There's little doubt he's been a great fit in New York.