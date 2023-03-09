NFL Rumors: Lavonte David 'Expected to Test' FA Market; Return to Bucs Not Ruled Out

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is "expected to test" free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

David has not ruled out a return to the Buccaneers, but given the team's salary-cap situation, Rapoport notes it "will be challenging" for Tampa Bay to retain his services.

David told WDAE (h/t Bailey Adams of Pewter Report) last month that he wants to finish his career in Tampa Bay:

"I'd love to retire as a Buccaneer. Getting to play in the same building my whole career like guys like Ronde Barber and Derrick Brooks, that'd be amazing. Just to walk the same hallways they walked their whole career. Especially Derrick Brooks, you all know how I feel about Derrick. Every time he comes around, my eyes light up. So, he's definitely a guy who I kind of want to model after, just be a guy who played with Tampa their whole career and was just a staple for what they do."

Returning to Tampa Bay is an option if David's market in free agency isn't as robust as he'd like. However, the Buccaneers are $49 million over the 2023 salary cap.

Spotrac's calculated market value has David worth $9.7 million per year, using Bobby Wagner, Jordan Hicks, Josh Bynes and Jon Bostic as comparable players to determine his value.

David has spent his entire 11-year career with the Buccaneers. He earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2013, a Pro Bowl nod in 2015 and second-team All-Pro honors in 2016 and 2020.

The 33-year-old played a huge role in Tampa Bay's 2020 Super Bowl-winning season. He posted 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, adding 26 tackles, one sack and four pass breakups in the postseason.

David is coming off a solid 2022 season in which he posted 124 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 17 games.

Considering he's still competing at a high level, David should be one of the most sought-after defensive players on the market this offseason.