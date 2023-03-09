Vikings Rumors: Adam Thielen Release 'Real Possibility' Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There is a "real possibility" that the Minnesota Vikings could release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen ahead of free agency, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously reported that Thielen's "$20 million cap hit must be reworked, and it wouldn't surprise if talks resulted in a fresh start."

Thielen has spent his entire nine-year career with the Vikings and all of his playing days in Minnesota. He went undrafted in 2013 out of Minnesota State.

The veteran told ESPN last month that he wanted to remain with his hometown team and end his career in Minnesota.

"I want to be able to help a team and show ... I can play at a high level to help them win. Will that be in Minnesota? I don't know I hope so. I hope to retire a Minnesota Viking," Thielen said. "... Will that happen? I don't know. This is also a business"

The 32-year-old had the best seasons of his career in 2017 and 2018, when he posted back-to-back 1,000-plus yard campaigns and earned two Pro Bowl selections.

However, his production has dipped since then, and he has taken a step back in the Minnesota offense over the last several seasons with the emergence of Justin Jefferson as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

In 2021, Thielen caught 67 passes for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. He followed that with 70 catches for 716 yards and six scores in 2022.

Minnesota desperately needs to clear cap space, as it sits $15 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac. The Vikings could save more than $13 million in 2023 by designating Thielen as a post-June 1 release.

If and when he hits the open market, Thielen should be a popular depth option for many contending teams.