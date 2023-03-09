Boston, Clark Headline 2023 Women's College Player of the Year Semifinalists

David Berding/Getty Images

After leading her team to a Big Ten tournament title, Iowa star Caitlin Clark was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Jersey Mike's Naismith Women's College Player of the Year award.

Clark lifted the Hawkeyes to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll heading into the NCAA tournament and appears set to bring home several individual honors as the season draws to a close—although last year's winner Aliyah Boston is among the several players who could contend for the prestigious award.

Here are the semifinalists announced Thursday:

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

Alissa Pili, Utah

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Angel Reese, LSU

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

Maddy Siegrist, Villanova

Clark is certainly the favorite after producing incredible numbers throughout the season, averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and an NCAA-best 8.3 assists per game. She has stepped up in the biggest moments, totaling 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in the Big Ten title game win over Ohio State.

The junior also added 34 points in an upset win over Indiana in the final game of the regular season.

Boston could still challenge for her second POY honor as the best player on the best team in college basketball.

South Carolina has been dominant all year with a 32-0 record, while Boston has been an all-around contributor with 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

LSU's Angel Reese is another player to watch after averaging 23.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The Maryland transfer has been a difference-maker on both ends of the court while helping the Tigers produce a 28-2 record.

Maddy Siegrist, the nation's leading scorer at 28.9 points per game, could also earn some consideration from voters after reaching at least 20 points in every game this year for Villanova.

The four finalists will be announced on March 21, with the winner revealed on March 29 during the Women's Final Four. A fan vote, taking place from March 21-28, will account for 5 percent of the final vote.