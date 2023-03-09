NFL Rumors: Chuck Clark Traded to Jets from Ravens for 2024 7th-Round NFL Draft Pick

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are trading veteran safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The trade will be processed once the new league year begins on March 15.

Clark has one year remaining on his contract with a base salary of $2.5 million, though he has a $6.8 million cap hit in 2023, per Spotrac. He'll be a nice upgrade in a New York safety group that includes Jordan Whitehead, Will Parks and Tony Adams.

The 27-year-old had spent his entire six-year career with the Ravens and appeared in all 17 games last season, posting four pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 101 tackles.

Clark appeared in 96 games with the Ravens, posting five interceptions, 32 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 3.5 sacks and 384 tackles.

While he was effective in Baltimore, the Ravens have a surplus of safeties with Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams and Geno Stone, so Clark became expendable this offseason as the franchise looks to make upgrades in other areas.

While the Ravens placed the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, they're still negotiating with him on a new deal. Additionally, Baltimore could use some help at wide receiver, so the freed-up cap space could be used to address that need.