Jets Rumors: Braxton Berrios to Be Released After Failing to Restructure Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Braxton Berrios' tenure with the New York Jets will come to an end after four seasons.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets will release the 27-year-old wide receiver at the start of the new league year next week after the two sides were unable to agree to terms on a restructured contract.

Schefter noted the Jets will save $5 million against the cap by releasing Berrios.

The Jets have been making moves to clear cap space this week. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday they cleared $3.6 million against the cap by converting C.J. Uzomah's salary into a signing bonus.

Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, releasing Berrios only brings the Jets up to $6.86 million in cap space.

One reason for these moves by general manager Joe Douglas is that the team is actively seeking a new quarterback for the 2023 season. They appear ready to make a big push for Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky and Dan Graziano reported a contingent of Jets officials including Douglas, team owner Woody Johnson, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett flew to California to meet with Rodgers on Tuesday.

On Thursday, ESPN's Dianna Russini said on Get Up there is "optimism" among Jets officials that they will be able to acquire Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

Berrios does have a first-team All-Pro selection on his resume as a special-teams player during the 2021 season. He led the NFL with 30.4 yards per kickoff return in 2021.

Even though 2022 wasn't quite up to the same level, Berrios still averaged a solid 23.1 yards per return on 26 attempts. He's also had some success as a wide receiver with 1,085 yards and five touchdowns on 107 receptions over the past four seasons.

Any team looking for an explosive playmaker in the return game on special teams should go after Berrios when he becomes a free agent.