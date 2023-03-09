X

    Kansas' Bill Self Won't Coach in Big 12 Tournament After Having Standard Procedure

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 9, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 04: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court during the game with the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on March 04, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
    Chris Covatta/Getty Images

    Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will not coach in the Big 12 tournament after undergoing a "standard procedure" Wednesday night.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Bill Self will not coach the rest of the Big 12 tournament, per the school. He did not suffer a heart attack, but underwent a "standard procedure" last night. He's expected to make a full recovery. <a href="https://t.co/CZh3sFhCat">pic.twitter.com/CZh3sFhCat</a>

    Self is expected to make a full recovery.

    Hayley Lewis 👑 @HayleyLewisKSHB

    Head Coach Bill Self also released this statement: <br><br>"I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received. I'm excited to get back with my team in the very near future." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Big12Tournament?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Big12Tournament</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillSelf?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillSelf</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KansasJayhawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KansasJayhawks</a>

    It was previously announced that Self would miss Thursday's game against West Virginia because of an illness. The statement noted he was "doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System."

    Assistant coach Norm Roberts served as the team's acting head coach against the Mountaineers and will continue to do so in Self's absence.

    Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament and is considered the favorite to gain the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament. It's unlikely the Jayhawks will drop from No. 1 seed consideration even with a loss in the conference tournament, so Self's absence should not have a long-term impact on the season—barring his needing to miss more time.

    Roberts already has experience coaching the team this season without Self. He acted as coach during Self's four-game suspension to start the regular season, and Kansas went 4-0 during that timeframe, including a win over Duke.

    Kansas' Bill Self Won't Coach in Big 12 Tournament After Having Standard Procedure
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon