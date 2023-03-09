Kansas' Bill Self Won't Coach in Big 12 Tournament After Having Standard Procedure

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will not coach in the Big 12 tournament after undergoing a "standard procedure" Wednesday night.

Self is expected to make a full recovery.

It was previously announced that Self would miss Thursday's game against West Virginia because of an illness. The statement noted he was "doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System."

Assistant coach Norm Roberts served as the team's acting head coach against the Mountaineers and will continue to do so in Self's absence.



Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament and is considered the favorite to gain the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament. It's unlikely the Jayhawks will drop from No. 1 seed consideration even with a loss in the conference tournament, so Self's absence should not have a long-term impact on the season—barring his needing to miss more time.

Roberts already has experience coaching the team this season without Self. He acted as coach during Self's four-game suspension to start the regular season, and Kansas went 4-0 during that timeframe, including a win over Duke.