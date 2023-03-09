Lamar Jackson Rumors: Team Could Offer QB 'Goofy' Contract to Hurt Ravens Salary Cap

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens may come to regret giving the non-exclusive franchise tag to Lamar Jackson.

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post spoke to one agent who suggested a rival team could give Jackson an offer sheet with a "goofy contract structure" meant to complicate the Ravens' cap sheet moving forward.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.