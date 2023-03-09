Floyd Mayweather Confronts Jake Paul on Video at Heat Game; Paul Calls out Money

Harry How/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Jake Paul exchanged a few words outside of Miami-Dade Arena following Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

TMZ Sports captured a portion of the incident with Mayweather and members of his camp threatening to "bust him up" in reference to Paul before the YouTube celebrity turned boxer ran away from the scene.

Per TMZ Sports, Mayweather "just happened" to run into Paul while he was leaving the arena.

"Jake crossed the line," a source close to Mayweather told TMZ. "This wasn't about grabbing a hat. This was about Jake's comments to Floyd about Floyd's deceased family member and other below-the-belt inappropriate behavior."

Paul, fresh off catching his breath after all that running, called out Mayweather on Twitter:

This isn't the first time Mayweather and Paul have gotten into an altercation in Miami. During the build-up for Money's exhibition fight against Logan Paul, Jake's brother, in June 2021, Jake grabbed the hat off Mayweather's head.

The incident resulted in punches being thrown and Paul claiming he got hit in the face by one of Mayweather's bodyguards.

Paul is certainly happy to get the publicity for this incident coming off his first loss as a boxer to Tommy Fury on Feb. 26.

Mayweather has been retired from official competition since defeating Conor McGregor in 2017. The 46-year-old has had six exhibition bouts, including a non-scored contest against Aaron Chalmers on Feb. 25 at the O2 Arena in London, England.