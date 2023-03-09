Big 12 Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Quarterfinals

0 of 3

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The Big 12 tournament quarterfinals will be closest thing you see to second weekend games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during Championship Week.

The eight teams playing in Kansas City on Thursday are firmly in the field of 68, and all of them are capable of winning multiple games in the Big Dance.

The Kansas Jayhawks were the class of the conference in the regular season, and they start their Big 12 tournament title defense against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Kansas and the Iowa State Cyclones own eight of the last nine Big 12 tournament victories. Iowa State takes on the Baylor Bears in the second game inside the Sprint Center.

That quarterfinal clash may mean more to Baylor, who is chasing its first Big 12 tournament title under Scott Drew.

The bottom half of the bracket features one of the most fascinating teams to watch over the next few weeks.

Jamie Dixon's TCU Horned Frogs are the No. 6 seed, but at their best, they could rival Kansas, Baylor and the Texas Longhorns as the best national championship contenders out of the best conference in college basketball.