Big 12 Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Quarterfinals

Big 12 Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's QuarterfinalsMarch 9, 2023
The Big 12 tournament quarterfinals will be closest thing you see to second weekend games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during Championship Week.
The eight teams playing in Kansas City on Thursday are firmly in the field of 68, and all of them are capable of winning multiple games in the Big Dance.
The Kansas Jayhawks were the class of the conference in the regular season, and they start their Big 12 tournament title defense against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Kansas and the Iowa State Cyclones own eight of the last nine Big 12 tournament victories. Iowa State takes on the Baylor Bears in the second game inside the Sprint Center.
That quarterfinal clash may mean more to Baylor, who is chasing its first Big 12 tournament title under Scott Drew.
The bottom half of the bracket features one of the most fascinating teams to watch over the next few weeks.
Jamie Dixon's TCU Horned Frogs are the No. 6 seed, but at their best, they could rival Kansas, Baylor and the Texas Longhorns as the best national championship contenders out of the best conference in college basketball.
Kansas Starts Big 12 Tournament Title Defense
Kansas always enters the Big 12 tournament with a giant target on its back.
The Jayhawks have 15 Big 12 tournament titles, and rarely do they exit the event prior to the semifinal round.
Bill Self's team has been one of the most consistent programs in the nation over the last month, and it could be considered one of the favorites to win the NCAA tournament.
Thursday's quarterfinal against West Virginia is vital for Kansas' younger players, like freshman Gradey Dick, to earn some postseason experience.
Dajuan Harris and Jalen Wilson are the only holdovers from last year's NCAA tournament victory featuring in big roles.
Harris' defense will be important against West Virginia's guard duo of Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson, who are two of four Mountaineers who average over 10 points per game.
West Virginia tested Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse in a two-point loss on February 25, so it should have the confidence to keep pace with the Jayhawks.
If Kansas plays at the high level it had during its 7-1 February, it may be difficult to beat, even if West Virginia plays its best game.
At minimum, the Mountaineers should provide Kansas with a fantastic test of what a No. 8 or No. 9 seed may look like in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Baylor Going After First Big 12 Tournament Win
The only thing missing from Scott Drew's coaching resume at Baylor is a Big 12 tournament title.
The Bears last qualified for the championship game in 2014, which speaks to how difficult the conference tournament is to get through.
Baylor should be motivated by the lack of a Big 12 tournament crown, and by revenge against Iowa State to kick off its time in Kansas City.
Iowa State defeated Baylor twice by double figures, including a 15-point triumph inside the Ferrell Center on Saturday.
Baylor scored 120 total points in two regular-season meetings with the Cyclones. Baylor's offense averages 77.3 points per game.
The Bears can use Thursday's game as a chance to prove their offense can unlock a tight defense.
The quarterfinal game will also serve as a good challenge for Baylor's defense, as it allowed over 70 points in both losses to the Cyclones.
A more comprehensive performance from Baylor would be welcome as it tries to find its best form before the NCAA tournament.
Can TCU Reverse Poor Finish?
TCU might be the most fascinating team of the eight to take the floor in Kansas City on Thursday.
The Horned Frogs bolted out to a 6-3 start in Big 12 play and then fell apart in February because star guard Mike Miles was sidelined with a knee injury.
TCU went 1-4 without its leading scorer on the floor, and it started to show its January form toward the end of the regular season.
The February dip in form dropped the Horned Frogs to the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 tournament, but they may not look like your typical No. 6 seed.
TCU beat Kansas by 23 points inside Allen Fieldhouse at the peak of its powers, and if that version of the team shows up in Kansas City, it could make a run to the final.
Miles and Co. beat the Kansas State Wildcats by 14 points at full strength on January 14. Kansas State beat the depleted Horned Frogs by 21 points on February 7.
The first regular-season meeting is more indicative of what we will see in Thursday's nightcap, and if TCU plays at its best, it could reach the first Big 12 tournament final in program history.