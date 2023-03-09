Kevin Durant Rumors: Suns Worried Star's Injury a Grade 2 Sprain, May Miss 4-6 Weeks

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant could miss four-to-six weeks if his injury is diagnosed as a Grade 2 ankle sprain, according to Greg Moore of the Arizona Republic.

The Suns are worried that the ailment Durant suffered during pregame warmups after slipping on the court could keep him out of action for the rest of the regular season. He did not feature during Wednesday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was diagnosed with a sprained ankle after the game and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Wednesday's game was scheduled to be Durant's home debut after his February trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The forward had been recovering from an MCL sprain in his knee at the time, but he returned to the court for the team's March 1 road game against the Charlotte Hornets. He has now played three games with Phoenix, all wins, averaging 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The 13-time All-Star was averaging 29.7 points per game in Brooklyn before the deal, and he remains one of the top offensive players in the league. While the addition of Durant made Phoenix a legitimate title contender, the team's depth could be tested with the forward if he misses more time.

Durant hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since 2018-19 with the Golden State Warriors.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton can carry most of the load after the latest injury, but bench players like T.J. Warren and Terrence Ross could also play significant roles down the stretch.

The Suns entered Thursday with a 37-29 record, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.