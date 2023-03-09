Big East Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Quarterfinals

0 of 3

The 2023 Big East tournament quarterfinals have the chance to deliver on a ton of drama inside Madison Square Garden.

The Big East got a taste of that drama in Wednesday's first round, when the 10th-seeded DePaul Blue Demons won on a game-winning block at the buzzer. The call was initially ruled as a goaltend in favor of the Seton Hall Pirates, but a review ruled it was a clean block.

DePaul is one of the few ultimate underdog stories left in Championship Week, and it will try to produce a challenge against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Villanova Wildcats and St. John's Red Storm both cruised to victories on Wednesday to put themselves in the best positions possible to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles and Creighton Bluejays.

The most level matchup on paper features the Connecticut Huskies and Providence Friars, but that may end up as the most one-sided game if Providence's late-season slide extends into New York City.

