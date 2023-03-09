Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from March 9

Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from March 9March 9, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor's second episode on March 9.
This week's show featured two big title matches in addition to several other bouts featuring ROH regulars and some visiting talent.
Samoa Joe put his ROH Television Championship on the line against Tony Deppen, Timothy Thatcher challenged Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure title, and Athena defended the ROH Women's Championship against Willow Nightingale.
We also heard from Mark Briscoe regarding the future of the ROH tag titles. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Thursday's show.
Samoa Joe vs. Tony Deppen (ROH TV Title)
- Does Joe still deserve to be called The King of Television after he lost the TNT title?
- This bout was taped a few weeks ago, so Joe didn't actually have to defend his belts a few days apart, but the way the schedule was planned out worked in his favor.
- The way Deppen sold the overhead kick from Joe was hilarious.
We just saw Samoa Joe lose the TNT title to Wardlow on Sunday, so putting the ROH TV title on the line in the opening match of this week's show made him look like a fighting champion.
Deppen was his challenger and as a former TV champ himself, he was looking to regain the belt and establish himself in the new ROH with a big win.
While the challenger had a lot of energy, The Samoan Submission Machine was too much to overcome during most of the match. He was laying his some stiff strikes and didn't give his opponent and inch of breathing room.
This was a hard-fought match that didn't overstay its welcome. Joe won in just under 10 minutes with a Muscle Buster to retain his TV title. He issued a challenge after the bout was over, and Mark Briscoe arrived to answer the call.
Winner: Samoa Joe
Grade: B+
The Boys and Dalton Castle vs. Marcus Kross and C4
- Kross has hair that looks right out of the '80s. It's glorious.
- Castle is a great babyface, but his eventual heel turn is going to be great. He can play such a good jerk when he wants to.
- The crowd loves Castle and The Boys. They could end up being a top act in this new version of ROH.
Marcus Kross teamed up with Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun to take on the former ROH six-man tag champs, Dalton Castle and The Boys.
Castle was the largest competitor in the match, which means everyone else was a bit on the smaller side. That led to a fast-paced encounter with both teams hitting multiple double and triple-team spots.
After allowing The Boys to do a lot of the hard work for a few minutes, Castle came in hot and started throwing everyone around like a bunch of rag dolls. He even threw The Boys at his opponents.
The Peacock scored the win for his team with a spinning reverse powerbomb on Rosas to cap off a solid match. There wasn't much of a story here, but it gave this trio a good win as they build themselves back up to challenge for the six-man titles.
Winners: Dalton Castle and The Boys
Grade: B-
Angelico and Serpentico vs. Rush and Dralistico
- Dralistico had a cool mouth cover on his mask that he removed before the match started. It definitely added to his look.
- Angelico is such an underrated worker because he never gets TV time in AEW. His technical ability is right up there with the best.
- They mentioned Dragon Lee on commentary. Lee just signed with WWE recently and appeared on NXT this week in the crowd.
- Rush needs to figure out how to turn the crowd against him. He should be the most hated heel in the company.
Luther accompanied Serpentico and Angelico to the ring for their tag team match against the real-life brothers of Rush and Dralistico.
Rush refused to abide by the Code of Honor when Angelico extended his hand, so there was immediately some tension between both teams.
Rush had a great exchange with Angelico, but when it was Serpentico's turn, Rush embarrassed him by no-selling all of his chops before beating him senseless.
Dralistico tagged in so the two masked men could show off their high-flying skills. It was an interesting matchup because each team had a guy who favors aerial offense and a guy who likes a more grounded approach.
Even Luther found himself in the line of fire when the action spilled out of the ring. The longer this match went, the more personal it felt. What started as a relatively normal tag team bout turned into a physical fight.
Spanish Announce Project was able to rally and get in some offense, but Rush and Dralistico dominated most of the match before sealing the deal with a victory. They tore off Serpentico's mask after it was over.
Winners: Rush and Dralistico
Grade: B
Trish Adora vs. Billie Starkz
- Adora is one of the most convincing fighters in ROH. She just has that look about her that says you don't want to mess with her.
- The scream Starkz let out when she was slammed on the apron was bloodcurdling.
- Starkz is taller than she appears at first glance.
- Adora's finisher always looks great.
Trish Adora vs. Billie Starkz was the fourth match of the night. For those who are not familiar with her, Starkz is only 18 years old and is considered a prodigy by many.
They observed the Code of Honor and started with a somewhat friendly exchange of holds and counters. Starkz had a smile on her face for a bit, but that didn't last long.
Adora began to turn up the heat with attacks that were more aggressive as the match went on. Starkz kept the match competitive, but she was the underdog the entire time.
Adora scored the win with Lariat Tubman, but both women hugged after it was over to show there were no hard feelings. This was a good performance from both women, but they definitely left room to grow.
Winner: Trish Adora
Grade: B-
Jake Crist and Man Scout vs. Slim J and Ari Daivari
- Man Scout is not a gimmick that is going to last long on television unless he ends up being the funniest person ever.
- What is so special about the tank tops Daivari and Slim were wearing? The announcers made it seem like they were important.
Man Scout and Jake Crist teamed up to take on The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari and Slim J. Scout was trying to read a book as the match began, so Daivari was easily able to take control.
Crist was able to gain the upper hand with a flurry of quick moves, but one missed crossbody forced him to bing Scout back in.
Slim J picked up the win with an STF in less than five minutes. This match felt more like filler than anything else. The comedy stuff in the beginning didn't hit and there wasn't enough action to make the crowd care.
Winners: Ari Daivari and Slim J
Grade: C
